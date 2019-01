FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash resulting in at least one serious injury has shut down a part of Interstate 95 in Foxborough Friday evening.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene of the crash on the southbound side of the highway between exits seven and 8.

Officials are on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

I95 closed southbound – major accident with a medflight on the highway. Expect delays coming through Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/T33qbnoh9C — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) January 11, 2019