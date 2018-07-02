Serious motorcycle crash shuts down Route 1 in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash Monday afternoon involving a motorcyclist shut down a section of Route 1 in Norwood, a police official said.

Officers responding to the crash just before 1:30 p.m. found a motorcycle on the ground and a sedan stopped in a northbound lane, according to Norwood Police Chief William Brooks.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene. The motorcyclist’s identity nor the extent of their injuries are known at this time.

The highway has since been reopened. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Crash involving vehicle and motorcycle on route one northbound. Route one northbound is shut down, awaiting Medflight. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/bFx3lvHlUO — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) July 2, 2018

