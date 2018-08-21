Serious multi-vehicle crash in Manchester, NH sends 2 to hospital

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday night sent two people to the hospital, officials say.

Officers responding to the area of the Amoskeag Rotary about 6:43 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash with entrapment observed four vehicles that appeared to be involved in the wreck and a female occupant lying on the ground, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Manchester Police Department.

Two females, whose names and ages were not released, were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

