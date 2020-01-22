Serious multi-vehicle crash shuts down busy street near Braintree High School

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle crash that shut down a busy street near Braintree High School on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Granite Street around 4:30 a.m. found a mangled pickup truck in the road and a second smashed-up vehicle in the woods, according to law enforcement officials.

Video from the scene showed debris scattered all over the roadway and state police detectives taking photographs at the scene.

Granite Street will be closed while officials conduct an investigation.

“Braintree police have informed us of an accident on Granite Street that may affect arrival at BHS – buses have been notified, and students and staff may want to leave themselves more time getting in today,” Braintree High School said in a tweet.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

