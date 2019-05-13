Serious multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash with serious injury has shut down part of I-495 in Andover on Monday afternoon.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway after 2 p.m. called for a medical helicopter due to the severity of the crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Video from Sky7 HD showed an overturned SUV in the tree line and several firefighters gathered around the wreckage.

The highway will remain closed until further notice. Traffic in the area is backed up for several miles.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

Troopers on scene, Rt495 north, Andover, for multi-vehicle crash with serious injury. Medical helicopter has landed. Northbound side temporarily closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 13, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)