Serious rollover crash shuts down road in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious rollover crash in Hopkinton forced emergency crews to shut down a road in Hopkinton on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a crash on Hayden Rowe Street about 12 p.m. found a pair of mangled SUVs, one of which had flipped on its roof, a photo tweeted by the Hopkinton Police Department showed.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries to those involved in the crash.

Crews are working to clear the wreckage from the road.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

No additional details were available.

Traffic advisory- Hayden Rowe street closed temporarily due to accident. Seek alternate route pic.twitter.com/DciMkHv72x — Hopkintonpolice (@Hopkintonpolice) December 26, 2018

