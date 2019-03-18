Serious rollover crash snaps utility pole in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious rollover crash snapped a utility pole outside of the Elks Lodge in Wareham on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 2855 Cranberry Highway found an SUV resting on its roof and a broken utility pole in the road.

It’s not clear if the driver was injured in the crash.

The wrecked vehicle has since been uprighted and towed away from the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)