DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was tossed from his motorcycle and seriously injured following a crash in Dudley on Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Warsaw Avenue and George Street around 5:30 p.m. found a motorcyclist lying in the road with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to Dudley police.

The motorcyclist, who was said to be conscious and alert, was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling east on George Street when a Dodge Dart traveling in the opposite direction began to take a left turn onto Warsaw Avenue, resulting in a crash, police said.

The driver of the Dodge was reportedly uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

