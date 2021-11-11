QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Armed service members, veterans groups, and a marching band paraded through the streets of Quincy on Thursday in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The parade went down Hancock Street and ended at the World War II memorial.

The commander of Quincy’s Navy Support Center issued a challenge to the public in honor of the sacrifice made by our country’s service members.

“I ask you in honor of Veteran’s Day to commit to service,” said Lt. Commander Monica Johnson. “Whether you are in the military, the government, civilian sector, or in schools and churches, commit to serve those around you. Serve your community.”

