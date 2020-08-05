Service added on nearly 2 dozen MBTA bus routes for the fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service is being added on 23 MBTA bus routes starting Aug. 30, transit officials announced Wednesday.

The agency is expanding service on certain routes due to ridership demand, to avoid crowding on vehicles, and to allow for physical-distancing in keeping with health and safety protocol guidance. Conversely, some bus routes with low ridership or routes with other service options nearby will have service frequency reduced or will continue to have service suspended, according to the release.

The routes seeing an increase or an outright return to service are Routes 22, 66, 112, 114, 116/117, and 504 and Routes CT2, 67, and 68.

In a statement, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said, “The changes coming on August 30 prioritize safety and the T’s efforts to limit crowding on vehicles. We will also be adding service above our previous regular service schedule in communities that have few transit alternatives and which have many essential workers who use the MBTA to get to their jobs.”

Additionally, effective Sept. 1, CharlieTicket and cash fares will be lowered to CharlieCard prices.

$1.70 for local bus (a $0.30 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash),

$4.25 for inner express bus (a $1 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash),

$5.25 for outer express bus (a $1.75 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash), and,

$2.40 for rapid transit (a $0.50 reduction for those using CharlieTicket/cash).

Click here for a complete list of the fall 2020 bus route service information.

