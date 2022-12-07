BOSTON (WHDH) - It has been 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, a solemn occasion marked in Charlestown on Wednesday by the National Parks of Boston.

The organization hosted a commemorative service to honor the anniversary at the U.S.S Constitution Museum. After the service, there was a wreath laying and rifle salute on board the U.S.S. Cassin Young.

The ship was named after Captain Cassin Young, who received the Medal of Honor for his actions at Pearl Harbor.

Billie J. Farrell, a commanding officer of the U.S.S. Constitution, spoke at the service.

“Let us never forget those that made the ultimate sacrifice and vow to continue telling their stories in detail so their sacrifice may never be lost.”

The great-grandson of a U.S.S. Arizona captain who died during the attack was among the attendees.

