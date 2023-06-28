BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to the MBTA’s Tufts Medical Center station on Wednesday after the MBTA said an operator reported flames within the track area near the station.

Video at one point showed the smoky scene on the Tufts platform.

The T initially announced delays for southbound trains in the area around 12:15 p.m.

In an update at 12:30 p.m., the T said service was temporarily suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to what the agency described as an “issue with the third rail.”

A T spokesperson said the operator of a southbound train at Tufts first reported flames within the track area in front of the train around 11:50 a.m.

The spokesperson said fire crews arrived while the flames were being put out.

Power was turned off to the third rail around 12 p.m. and fire crews had left the station as of around 1:45 p.m., the spokesperson said.

There were no injures and the T said regular service had resumed following repairs around 2 p.m.

