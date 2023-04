BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Green Line B Branch was temporarily disrupted on Sunday after a driver drove their car onto the tracks in Allston.

A tow truck could be seen responded and removing the vehicle from the tracks near Harvard Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available.

