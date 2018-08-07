ORLANDO, Fla. (WHDH) — A service dog in Florida got some well-deserved recognition when her owner graduated from college.

Casey Bruno made sure her Dalmatian pup, Paisley, got a graduation cap as well since she also attended classes.

Paisley posed for photos with her owner to show off the stylish cap, which had a handprint painted on top. Bruno’s cap featured a paw print.

