Service dogs graduate from Walpole organization

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - It was graduation day for a group of service dogs at Golden Opportunities in Walpole on Sunday.

The graduating dogs will help provide comfort to those who need it at no cost.

The organization’s founder said people at the ceremony couldn’t get enough of the puppies.

‘Everyone loves them. Everyone wants a piece of a goofy dog. It’s amazing,” Pauline Hoegler, Golden Opportunities founder, said. “In every realm you could possibly imagine and then some, they’re just loved all around.

This is the first graduation ceremony for the service dogs. Now, it’s their time to serve the community.

