(WHDH)- It wasn’t a ruff day for this group of dogs when they visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California on March 29.

A group of service dogs in training visited Disneyland to improve their socialization skills and they seemed to enjoy themselves in the process.

The dogs are being trained by Canine Companions for Independence and one of their dogs’ handlers, Kendra Clark, shared photos of the group enjoying their day at the park on Twitter after a photo of them went viral.

The photos showed the dogs having fun while wearing Disney themed hats, meeting Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, and even trying out some rides.

One of the photos Clark shared to Twitter shows the dogs meeting Tigger with caption saying, “Meeting the characters was their favorite part of the trip!”

