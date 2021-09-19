MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Mourners held a virtual public viewing service for a Boston University professor who died outside an MBTA station last week.

David Jones, 40, was found dead under a staircase near the JFK/UMass stop, and officials believe he died in a fall.

Jones began teaching at BU’s School of Public Health in 2014 and founded the ‘Public Health Post,’ receiving multiple awards for his work at the school.

The viewing was held virtually in Milton where Jones and his family lived.

