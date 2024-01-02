BOSTON (WHDH) - Service for a portion of the Green Line’s E Branch was suspended temporarily due to an accident near the MBTA’s Back of the Hill station, but has resumed.

The transportation authority announced around 10 a.m. that service was suspended between Heath Street and Brigham Circle as a result of the accident. Details on the extent of the crash itself have not yet been released.

“Riders may use the route 39 bus for alternative service,” the MBTA stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

