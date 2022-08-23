BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Green Line B Branch has resumed after wires fell on the tracks early Tuesday morning.

The MBTA announced Tuesday morning that shuttle buses had replaced service on one part of the Green Line B Branch due to a power problem. The announcement came shortly after wires fell near the Washington Street stop on that branch earlier in the morning. Crews worked to repair the damage and safely removed the debris from the tracks and roadway.

