Service resumes on Green Line E branch after repair work

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Green Line’s E branch returned to normal Friday morning after work to repair a broken rail was completed.

Trains between Brigham Circle and Heath Street had been out of commission since Wednesday to allow for “extensive repairs.”

Multiple stops were impacted by the disruption.

Trains are now running in both directions without delays, according to the MBTA.

#MBTA #GreenLine E Branch – Update: Track repair work has been completed at Riverway and regular service has resumed in both directions between Brigham Circle and Heath St. pic.twitter.com/Yb7k926Ld2 — MBTA (@MBTA) July 13, 2018

