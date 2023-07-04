BOSTON (WHDH) - Regular service has resumed on the Orange Line between Back Bay and North Station after trains were halted due to track flooding near Haymarket.

The service suspension was first announced just after 5 a.m., with the MBTA advising riders to use the Green Line for alternate service between North Station and Copley.

The transportation authority later announced on social media that regular service had returned at 10:35 a.m.

Orange Line Update: Regular service has resumed between North Station and Back Bay.https://t.co/fbIo7m7ZaG — MBTA (@MBTA) July 4, 2023

