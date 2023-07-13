BOSTON (WHDH) - Buses temporarily replaced subway service on a stretch of the Red Line for part of the Thursday morning commute after firefighters responded to a disabled train at the Charles/MGH MBTA station, which remains closed while crews clean up.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire underneath a train around 5:45 a.m. found that all passengers had already self-evacuated and there were no injuries. Power was turned off to the third rail so that firefighters could investigate what was causing the fire, the MBTA said in a statement.

Deputy Fire Chief James Greene said a broken water pipe in the station initially hindered crews ability to fight the fire but it was quickly extinguished.

Service has since resumed between Harvard and Broadway stations. Charles/MGH will be bypassed to allow crews to clean up. Shuttles will be available at Park and Kendall stations for service to Charles/MGH.

Riders can use Green Line service from Union Square/Medford for alternate service inbound.

They can also use Bus 1, 64, 68, 77, 87, and 96 for alternate service.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Deputy Chief James Greene briefs the media on the fire. At approximately 5:45 companies responded to a Fire under the ⁦@MBTA⁩ Red Line train at Charles /MGH . All passengers self evacuated, there were no injuries to report.

