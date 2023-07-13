BOSTON (WHDH) - Buses temporarily replaced subway service on a stretch of the Red Line for part of the Thursday morning commute after firefighters responded to a disabled train at the Charles/MGH MBTA station, which remains closed while crews clean up.
Fire crews responding to a reported fire underneath a train around 5:45 a.m. found that all passengers had already self-evacuated and there were no injuries. Power was turned off to the third rail so that firefighters could investigate what was causing the fire, the MBTA said in a statement.
Deputy Fire Chief James Greene said a broken water pipe in the station initially hindered crews ability to fight the fire but it was quickly extinguished.
Service has since resumed between Harvard and Broadway stations. Charles/MGH will be bypassed to allow crews to clean up. Shuttles will be available at Park and Kendall stations for service to Charles/MGH.
Riders can use Green Line service from Union Square/Medford for alternate service inbound.
They can also use Bus 1, 64, 68, 77, 87, and 96 for alternate service.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
