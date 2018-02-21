Service suspended after Red Line train derails, damages 300 feet of third rail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A failed train motor led to a derailment, causing severe delays Wednesday on the Red Line, according to the MBTA.

The motor on the last car of a six-car northbound train failed, causing it to derail around 9:30 a.m. The derailment created smoky conditions at Andrew Square station.

One passenger says a window on the train broke, sending shards of glass all over and passengers scrambling for safety.

“The back car bounced up in the air and the windshield windows broke out, there were a couple more bounces and it started a fire,” John Orrison said.

Train service has been suspended until further notice. Shuttle bus service is operating in both directions stopping at Broadway, Andrew, and JFK/UMass.

The MBTA says an initial assessment found that approximately 300 feet of third rail was damaged. Officials are investigating the failure and evaluating the track infrastructure.

The shuttle service will continue as long as necessary, though MBTA customers are urged to consider an alternate mode of transportation if possible to avoid crowding and delays.

Video from Sky7 showed dozens of commuters stranded and waiting for shuttles at the UMass station.

“There was no communication in the train in terms of talking to passengers and saying what to do. The passengers got off the trains themselves and they were not told to get off the train. The driver was confused walking back and forth on the platform,” Orrison said.

MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez called the derailment a “serious incident.”

As a result of the delays, the Kingston, Middleboro and Greenbush Commuter Rail trains will operate on a modified service.

The following modifications will be in place for the remainder of the day:

All inbound and outbound Kingston and Middleboro line trains will stop at JFK/UMass, Quincy Center and Braintree

All inbound and outbound Greenbush line trains will stop at JFK/UMass and Quincy Center. Note: Greenbush line trains will not stop at Braintree as it is on a different route.

Charlie Card tickets will be accepted on commuter rail trains at South Station, JFK/UMass, Quincy Center and Braintree.

For a complete list of trains departing from South Station on the Kingston, Middleboro and Greenbush lines, please visit www.MBTA.com.

