BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on a stretch of Green Line has been suspended due to a downed overhead catenary wire, officials said.

A Green Line train became disabled near Back of the Hill around 4:45 p.m., ultimately due to a owned overhead catenary wire, which powers Green Line trains, according to the MBTA.

The root cause is under investigation, though staffers are working to determine whether a large vehicle brought down the wire. There were no reported injuries.

Crews are now working to repair the wire.

E Branch service is currently suspended between Heath Street and Prudential with riders being accommodated by Route 39 bus.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

