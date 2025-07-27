BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on a stretch of Green Line has been suspended due to a downed overhead catenary wire, officials said.

A Green Line train became disabled near Back of the Hill around 4:45 p.m., ultimately due to a owned overhead catenary wire, which powers Green Line trains, according to the MBTA.

The root cause is under investigation, though staffers are working to determine whether a large vehicle brought down the wire. There were no reported injuries.

Crews are now working to repair the wire.

E Branch service is currently suspended between Heath Street and Prudential with riders being accommodated by Route 39 bus.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox