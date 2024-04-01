BOSTON (WHDH) - Service is temporarily suspended on the Green Line’s D Branch between Union Square and Lechmere as workers remove a trolley from service and resolve a signal problem near Union Square, officials said.

Riders are being asked to take Route 87 buses between Union Square and Lechmere for alternate service.

No additional information was immediately available.

