BOSTON (WHDH) - Service has been temporarily suspended on the Orange Line between Back Bay and North Station due to track flooding near Haymarket.

Riders are encouraged to use the Green Line for alternate service between North Station and Copley.

Orange Line: Service is suspended between Back Bay and North Station due to track flooding near Haymarket. Riders can use Green Line for alternate service between North Station and Copley. — MBTA (@MBTA) July 4, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)