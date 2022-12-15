BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials say service on a stretch of the Green Line was suspended Wednesday after an 88-year-old Florida resident “somehow drove a significant portion down the tracks.”

The driver drove down the tracks between Elliot and Newton Highland MBTA stations.

Green Line service had to be suspended while the vehicle was removed.

Service was back to regular levels for the morning rush.

No additional information was immediately available.

TPD 12/14 at 7PM an 88 year old driver from Florida somehow drove a significant portion down the tracks between Elliot/Newton Highland MBTA station on the Green Line. Service had to be suspended while the vehicle was removed and tracks inspected. Service resumed for morning rush. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 15, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)