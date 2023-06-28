BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to the MBTA’s Tufts Medical Center station on Wednesday after what officials said was an issue with the third rail in the area.

Video showed the smoky scene inside the station.

The T initially announced delays for southbound trains in the area around 12:15 p.m.

In an update at 12:30 p.m., the T said service was temporarily suspended between North Station and Back Bay.

Service remained suspended as of around 1 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

