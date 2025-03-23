TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - For the first time in 65 years, the communities of Taunton, Freetown, New Bedford, Middleborough, and Fall River will now have passenger rail service to and from downtown Boston.

Service begins Monday, and schedules available on mbta.com.

Fifteen trips will operate on the Fall River Commuter Rail Line and 17 trips will operate on the New Bedford Commuter Rail Line with a total of 32 trips between South Station and East Taunton. There will be a total of 26 trips between South Station and East Taunton on the weekends. Trains will run every 70 minutes on weekdays and every 2 hours on the weekends.

﻿Late-night service will be offered to South Coast Rail stations with the last train leaving Boston just before midnight.

In addition to direct service, there will also be connecting trains operating between each terminus point and East Taunton Station. This allows for even more frequent service, which is consistent with the all-day service model across the rest of the Commuter Rail network.

Passengers are reminded that the Middleborough/Lakeville Commuter Rail Line will be renamed the Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line when service begins.

Middleborough/Lakeville station will be renamed Lakeville Station.

Commuter Rail trains will no longer stop at Lakeville Station. The Lakeville Station will serve only the seasonal CapeFLYER.

The new Middleborough Station will serve the Commuter Rail.

All South Coast Rail stations are Zone 8 stations. This means that passengers will pay a full fare of $12.25 and a reduced fare of $6 for a one-way ride between Zone 1A to 8.

As previously announced, free weekend service and parking will be available this spring.

Fare-free service will be available on the Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Lines for all weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) between March 29 and April 27 as well as on April 21 (Patriots’ Day). Passengers can ride for free if they are boarding or ending their ride at one of the six South Coast Rail stations.

Commuter Rail parking at the six South Coast Rail station lots – Middleborough, East Taunton, Freetown, Church Street, Fall River Depot, and New Bedford – will be free March 24 through the end of the day on April 30, 2025.

This free parking promotion may end earlier than anticipated if South Coast Rail parking lots fill up and spaces become unavailable. Standard parking rates for South Coast Rail stations are $4 per day on weekdays and $2 per day on weekends/holidays.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)