WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Services are set for the National Grid technician who police say was killed in last week’s deadly series of crashes in Waltham.

The family of Roderick Jackson on Monday night announced they will hold visitation hours on Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m. at the St. Paul AME church in Cambridge. Jackson’s funeral will follow at 11 a.m.

Jackson died last Wednesday afternoon when, according to police, a New Hampshire man crashed his pickup truck into the worksite on Totten Pond Road where Jackson was working. At least two other National Grid workers were injured and a Waltham police officer was killed, according to police.

Police said the alleged driver, identified as Peter Simon, 54, fled the scene before stealing a police cruiser at knifepoint, leading police on a chase and later crashing the cruiser.

Simon was arrested Wednesday night and arraigned on charges including manslaughter on Thursday.

Tributes continued, in the meantime, as community members mourned the loss of both Jackson and the Waltham police officer, identified as Paul Tracey.

Tracey was working a roadside detail on Totten Pond Road at the time of Wednesday’s crash, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan. His visitation is scheduled for Thursday, with his funeral set for Friday.

