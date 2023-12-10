WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Funeral services have been announced for the Waltham police officer who was killed in a work site crash on Wednesday.

Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, 58, and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, 36, were both killed in the crash. Two other National Grid workers were injured.

Visitation for Tracey will be held Thursday, Dec. 14 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church on Trapelo Road in Waltham.

Services will be held Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)