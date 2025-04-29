CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Final farewells have been planned for the three Massachusetts students killed in a car crash in Florida last week.

Maisey O’Donnell, Jimmy McIntosh, and Hannah Wasserman all went to Concord-Carlisle High School. The seniors were in Florida for spring break.

Services for the students will begin this weekend.

The superintendent of the school made a statement, speaking about the importance of coming together as a community and showing their support.

The teens were in an SUV that collided with a tractor-trailer making a U-turn, police said. The crash sent the vehicle across a highway and into a wooded area.

A fourth student who was in the car remains in critical condition.

