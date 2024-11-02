FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - St. Mary Parish Church in Franklin is resuming Masses and services as fire officials continue to investigate an arson fire.

The church’s Chapel and Sacred Heart Hall are now clean and safe for use again and will be utilized for all Masses, both weekend and daily, and all other liturgies, meetings and events.

The regular weekend Mass schedule in the Chapel and Sacred Heart Hall resumed Saturday at 4 p.m.

Masses will also be held Sundays at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m.

The church has launched a St. Mary’s Fire Relief Fund: https://www.osvhub.com/stmarysfranklin/giving/funds.

