WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a Massachusetts State Police recruit will be saying their final goodbyes this weekend.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia died earlier this month after a boxing training exercise at the state police academy.

His wake will be held on Friday and his funeral will be held in Worcester on Saturday.

The Massachusetts State Police will honor Delgado-Garcia with a ceremonial procedure at the funeral. This is the same tribute given to active troopers who pass away.

Delgado-Garcia was part of the 90th Recruit Training Troop. A Worcester resident and a former victim and witness advocate in the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, he was slated to graduate on Oct. 9 at the DCU Center in Worcester.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell on Monday tapped outside attorney David Meier to lead an independent investigation into Delgado-Garcia’s death.

“Trooper Delgado-Garcia lost his life while training to protect and serve the Commonwealth, and I want to thank his family and the public for their patience as we sought to identify the most appropriate authority to investigate the facts surrounding his tragic death,” Campbell said in a statement. “…Mr. Meier has deep experience in death investigations and will ensure independence and integrity in this matter.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)