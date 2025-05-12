HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - Services are set to begin Monday for an Army veteran and father from Halifax who recently died saving his young family members.

Josh Curtis drowned while on vacation in Florida. He was rescuing his son and niece from a dangerous rip current.

Curtis was a decorated U.S. Army veteran who earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

He was also a coach for Silver Lake Warriors football in Kingston.

Curtis’ wake will be held Monday afternoon and his funeral is Tuesday.

