(WHDH) — Elmo has a new friend to hang out with on “Sesame Street” whose storyline highlights foster families.

The new muppet, named Karli, introduced viewers to the concept of “for-now parents.”

In one clip, Karli’s foster mom explains that Karli’s biological mother is “having a hard time,” so they are taking care of her temporarily.

“My mom can’t be with me right now, even though she loves me very much,” Karli said during the episode.

The character’s introduction comes as the county observes National Foster Care Month, which takes place every year in May.

According to the United States Department of Health and Human Service’s Children’s Bureau, more than 440,000 children and youth are in foster care.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)