Seth Meyers launches new initiative to protect children from abuse in home state of NH

(WHDH) — A late-night host with local roots is stepping up to do his part to keep children safe by launching a new initiative in his home state of New Hampshire.

Seth Meyers is advocating for children through the Know and Tell program by calling on other adults to speak up for kids when they see signs of abuse.

“I know and tell because child abuse can never be tolerated,” Meyers said.

Know and Tell is an educational program that teaches adults to know the signs of abuse and tell responsible authorities when a child needs help.

New Hampshire residents of all ages teamed up to appear in a public service announcement for the new initiative.

“For every child victim that finds the courage to report their abuse, we know nine do not,” one woman said.

The program encourages adults to take action especially as the school year comes to an end.

In New Hampshire, all adults are required by law to report suspicions of abuse and neglect.

“That’s what we do,” Governor Chirs Sununu said. “We stand up and help children in their times of need.”

Know the signs of child abuse:

Mental/Emotional Effects of Abuse

The following are SOME of the possible effects, or indications, of child abuse and neglect on a child’s mental health and well being.

Anxiety

Depression

Dissociation

Difficulty concentrating

Academic problems in school-aged children and adolescents

Withdrawn and/or difficulty connecting with others

Flashbacks

Increased hyper-vigilance

Difficulty sleeping

Eating disorders

Drug use

Risky sexual decision-making

Self-harm

Discomfort with physical touch

Physical Signs of Abuse

Being able to recognize the physical signs of abuse can be crucial in identifying an abusive situation and taking steps to protect a child from further abuse or neglect. These are some common injuries/signs observed in children who have been physically or sexually abused and/or neglected:

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)