LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Lynn left seven people injured and at least one person dead early Saturday morning, officials said.

The shooting took place around 2:20 a.m. near 189 Essex Street, and Lynn police said at least three victims were seriously injured. At least one victim is confirmed to have died.

