BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven people have been arrested following an investigation into the “Harvard Street Gang” (HSG) which started in 2019.

Lue Andrade, a.k.a “Poncho,” 31, of West Bridgewater, London Cohen, 36, of Randolph, Kelby Correia, 34, of Brockton, Giovany Fouyolle, 31, of Randolph, Adonis Graham, 34, of Boston, Felipe Jonet-Branco, 31, of Brockton, Jose Mendes, 35, of Randolph, and Keanu Fernandes, a/k/a “Keys,” 29, of Brockton, all face charges.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), HSG has been being investigated since 2019, and in that time, over 20 people have been charged with state and federal drug trafficking and firearm crimes.

The DOJ says in 2025, they specified in HSG’s Randolph-based affiliates and the investigation showed people who worked cooperatively to sell cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs across the Brockton and Randolph region.

The DOJ said several residences were searched in Boston, Randolph, Taunton, West Bridgewater and Brockton, leading to the seizure of 15 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, over 50 pounds of marijuana, roughly three kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs, and approximately $38,000 in cash.

A search warrant executed at Banks & Brancos on Crescent Street in Brockton yielded 10 firearms, over 35 pounds of marijuana with packaging, over 200 grams of apparent psilocybin mushrooms and over $40,000 in cash, according to the DOJ. The store was owned by Jonet-Branco.

