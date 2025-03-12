ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered at a busy intersection on the Allston-Brighton line just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, shutting down the road to traffic.

Boston police say between 150 and 200 people gathered at the intersection of Warren and Commonwealth Avenues to watch cars spinning out.

Will Poston caught it all on video from his apartment.

“It was honestly kind of crazy,” said Poston. “It was pretty late at night, around 2 a.m., I see bunch of people doing donuts in the intersection. They have a whole crowd of people just standing there, blocking off the whole intersection.”

“It was a lot of people,” Poston continued. “You see stuff like that online but you don’t see stuff like that happen in front of you.”

As police arrived, the video shows the group of people block the street as the cars involved drive away.

“It was done in about two minutes, but it was definitely a sight to see for sure,” said Poston.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened in Boston.

Last April, police say dozens of drivers blocked streets in the Back Bay and did donuts.

According to a police report on Saturday’s incident, there were a number of arrests.

“Luckily nobody got hurt, from what I could tell,” said Poston. “And it didn’t block traffic for too long. But it was nothing like I’d ever seen before.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)