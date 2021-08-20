MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Several people were arrested at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash around 8:15 p.m. learned that a vehicle had turned onto Valley Street from Union Street and struck a 67-year-old Manchester woman who had been attempting to cross the roadway, according to Manchester police.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was transported to Elliot Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the involved vehicle was identified as a 22-year-old Bedford man.

As officers were investigating the crash, a large group of people formed with some acting belligerently, yelling profanities, and interfering with police, authorities said.

State police arrived to assist Manchester police officers with crowd control.

Despite numerous efforts to deescalate the situation, several members of the crowd continued their conduct and as a result, several people were arrested, police said.

Those arrested included Ahmed Abukar, 25, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and breach of bail; Jeremy Torres, 40, for disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest; as well as a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police’s Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

