Several Billerica liquor stores busted for selling to underage customers

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Several liquor stores in Billerica were slapped with suspensions after a recent sting operation found they were selling alcohol to underage customers, police said.

The Lowell Sun reports that selectmen ordered the suspensions after six of the town’s 11 stores were found to be at fault.

Lincoln Liquors, Jim’s Quick Stop, Billerica Liquors, Georgios Liquors, and 129 Liquors will serve a two-day suspension with three days held pending another violation, according to the newspaper.

Turnpike Market received an eight-day suspension with four days held due to a previous violation in 2014.

The suspensions come after workers at the store failed to ask minors for identification prior to selling them Bud Light, Police Chief Daniel Rosa told the newspaper.

The workers involved in the illegal sales will face criminal charges.

Suspension dates are as follows:

Lincoln Liquors: Oct. 8, 16

Jim’s Quick Stop: Oct. 9, 15

Turnpike Market: Oct. 1, 9, 15, 23

Billerica Liquors: Oct. 22, 30

Georgios Liquors: Oct. 8, 16

129 Liquors: Nov. 5, 13

