Several Boston restaurants face fines for using patios during Patriots parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston restaurants are facing fines for using their patios during Tuesday’s Patriots Super Bowl parade.

Mayor Marty Walsh says there is an official patio season for restaurants, and once that’s over, they cannot open.

Walsh says the restaurants using their patios Tuesday was a license violation and safety concern.

Each of the restaurants fined will have a hearing.

