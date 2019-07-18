(WHDH) — Several brands of hummus have been recalled due to a listeria risk.

Pita Pal issued a voluntary recall of certain products made between May 30 and June 25 after listeria monocytogenes was identified at the manufacturing facility during an inspection, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The affected brands sold nationwide and to the United Arab Emirates include 7-Select, Schnucks, Roundy’s, Reasor’s, Pita Pal, Lidl, Lantana, Hummus Hummus, Harris Teeter, Fresh Thyme and Bucee’s.

Buyers are urged to return the hummus to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consuming listeria bacteria can lead to several short-term symptoms, including high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

It can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses related to this recall have been reported.

