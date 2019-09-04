Several bricks of cocaine wash up on Florida beaches as Hurricane Dorian moves up coast

(CNN/WHDH) — Several bricks of cocaine have reportedly washed up on beaches in Florida as Hurricane Dorian continues to menace coastal communities with wind and rain after battering the Bahamas.

A Melbourne police officer was on patrol near Paradise Beach Park when he was approached by a concerned citizen who directed him to a suspicious package in the sand.

Officials say the officer opened the package and found a kilo of cocaine inside.

Cocoa Beach police found a duffle bag stuffed with 15 kilos of cocaine washed ashore, Florida Today reported.

Authorities are working to determine where the drugs came from.

