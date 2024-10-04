BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several cars went up in flames in Barnstable early Friday morning, drawing a major emergency response and keeping firefighters busy for several hours.

The fire happened in a parking lot on Thornton Drive near 3:30 a.m.

Video from the scene showed firefighters hard at work as flames spread between cars, damaging at least six vehicles.

Crews remained on scene after sunrise as they continued to douse hot spots.

No further information was immediately available. about the fire or its cause.

