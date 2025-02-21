BOSTON (WHDH) - Several vehicles were damaged Friday when concrete fell from the ceiling of the Prudential Tunnel in Boston, police said.

Troopers responded to I-90 West inside the tunnel, where the concrete fell into the left and middle travel lanes, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Traffic on I-90 West is being diverted while debris is removed from the tunnel, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox