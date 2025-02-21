BOSTON (WHDH) - Several vehicles were damaged Friday when concrete fell from the ceiling of the Prudential Tunnel in Boston, police said.

Troopers responded to I-90 West inside the tunnel, where the concrete fell into the left and middle travel lanes, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Traffic on I-90 West is being diverted while debris is removed from the tunnel, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

