NEWARK, N.J. (WHDH) — Firefighters in New Jersey are battling the bitter cold as they work to put out a massive fire at a Newark Liberty International Airport parking garage.

Several cars went up in flames around 7 a.m. on the top level of the garage.

Crews could be seen blasting the cars with water as they worked to control the blaze, which sent smoke billowing into the air.

The airport says the garage is closed.

