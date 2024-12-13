WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash caused backups on I-95 in Waltham Friday afternoon.

SKY7-HD was overhead at around 2:30 p.m., as traffic stretched back for miles.

Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were seen near the median.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

