SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a serious crash in Saugus Tuesday afternoon on Route One South at Walnut Street.

Eight cars appeared to be involved in the crash. At least one ambulance was on the scene.

The southbound side of Route One is down to one lane as crews work to clean up.

Police are suggesting people avoid the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)